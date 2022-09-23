AIG Scores Early Win In Ex-Company Atty's Retaliation Suit

By Lauren Berg (September 23, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge handed American International Group a win Friday in a lawsuit by the former head of its legal consulting arm, ruling the ex-employee's own statements doom his claims that he was retaliated against for reporting alleged fraud within the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS