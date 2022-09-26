Equipment Co. Douses Most Claims In Fire Extinguisher Suit

By Mike Curley (September 26, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has thrown out most claims against Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Inc. in a proposed class action alleging it sold faulty fire extinguishers, leaving only California and Florida law implied warranty claims, and claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act....

