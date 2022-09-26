Payday Lender Motion Argues CFPB Suit Is Unconstitutional

By Elaine Briseño (September 26, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Payday lender Populus Financial is asking a Texas federal court to toss a case filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that accuses the business of concealing free repayment plans from struggling borrowers and conducting unauthorized debit card withdrawals, arguing the suit is unconstitutional....

