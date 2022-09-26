Newsom Vetoes Calif. Crypto Regulation Bill As 'Premature'

By Sarah Jarvis (September 26, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have regulated digital financial asset companies in the Golden State, calling the proposal "premature" in light of his administration's recent research and outreach on regulatory approaches, as well as "forthcoming federal actions."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS