5 Questions For Dechert's Employment Head Jason Butwick

By Ashish Sareen (October 14, 2022, 2:47 PM BST) -- Jason Butwick, Dechert LLP's head of employment in London, has seen his clients in the financial services industry cope with having little flexibility to resolve employment disputes as regulators have begun taking a broad look at corporate culture....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS