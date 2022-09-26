Agency Says DC Circ. Can't Save Immigration Judges Union

By Rae Ann Varona (September 26, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority urged the D.C. Circuit to deny a request from immigration judges seeking review of the FLRA's 2020 decision barring their unionization, saying the decision was not a final agency action that falls under the court's jurisdiction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS