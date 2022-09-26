Navajo Nation Urges High Court To Pass On Water Suit

By Caleb Symons (September 26, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Navajo leaders want the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold their tribe's right to a share of water from the federally managed Colorado River, arguing that a pair of 19th-century treaties confer on the government a duty to supply their hyper-arid reservation with water for agricultural purposes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS