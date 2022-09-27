Twitter CEO, Musk Depositions No-Go For Now In $44B Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (September 26, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Widely anticipated depositions of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never got off the ground on Monday, the latest twist in the run-up to a five-day trial in Delaware starting Oct. 17 on Twitter's attempt to force Musk to close on a $44 billion take-private deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS