Fla. Sheriff's Office Sued For Denying Immigrants Atty Access

By Rae Ann Varona (September 26, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The ACLU of Florida on Monday accused the state's Baker County Sheriff's Office of abruptly preventing attorneys from visiting immigrants detained at a county detention center without a valid reason despite having pre-approved visits, including one scheduled for Friday....

