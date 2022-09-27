Feds Say Trio Used NJ Deli To Serve Up $100M Fraud Scheme

By Katryna Perera (September 26, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Federal authorities charged three men Monday with running a market manipulation scheme involving a small New Jersey deli, saying the trio allegedly took control of the outstanding shares of two companies and then artificially inflated the share prices through manipulative trading techniques for personal gain. ...

