Uncertainty Lingers Around DOJ's Antitrust Leniency Shift

By Kevin Goldstein, Seth Farber and Heather Lamberg (September 29, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Almost six months after the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division revised its longstanding cartel leniency policy in April, with the stated goal of "further promot[ing] accountability" from corporations involved in price-fixing, bid-rigging or other cartel conduct,[1] the antitrust bar continues to debate whether the amendments did more harm than good to the future of cartel enforcement....

