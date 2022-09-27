CFTC Credits Firm's Cooperation In Treasuries Spoofing Case

By Katryna Perera (September 27, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined a California trader, alleging he engaged in a spoofing scheme involving U.S. Treasuries and other futures contracts, while crediting his former employer with reporting the alleged misconduct and taking steps to prevent it from happening again....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS