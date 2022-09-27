Ga. Judge Says College Can't Escape Ex-Staffer's Bias Case

By Kelcey Caulder (September 27, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge refused to let the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia off the hook in a bias case brought by a former Valdosta State University administrator, according to an order that also partially granted her request for more documents from the university system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS