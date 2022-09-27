State Farm Policyholders Get Class Cert. In Overcharging Suit

By Carolina Bolado (September 27, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted class certification Monday to a group of nearly 53,000 State Farm life insurance policyholders who claim the insurer has calculated their cost of insurance rates using unauthorized factors like profits and expenses that inflate the charges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS