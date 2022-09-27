Whirlpool Corp. Escapes Bacon Burner's Stove Hood Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (September 27, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Whirlpool Corp. is not responsible for a man whacking his head on one of its range hoods while rushing to save his burning bacon, declared an Illinois federal judge who said he couldn't see why the appliance maker needed to explain that the hood could be installed above the listed "minimum" height....

