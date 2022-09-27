Voyager Ch. 11 Auction Nets $1.4B Winning Bid From FTX

By Vince Sullivan (September 27, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency investment and trading platform Voyager Digital said late Monday that its Chapter 11 auction resulted in a $1.4 billion winning bid from crypto exchange FTX US for a deal that will be subject to approval from a New York bankruptcy judge....

