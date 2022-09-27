Luse Gorman, Sullivan & Cromwell Guide $1.3B Bank Merger

By Elaine Briseño (September 27, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Provident Financial Services Inc., led by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, will acquire Lakeland Bancorp, steered by Luse Gorman PC, in an all-stock deal valued at $1.3 billion to create a "super-community bank" in New Jersey, the companies said Tuesday in a joint statement....

