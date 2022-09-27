COVID-Focused Biotech Firm Eyeing $675M SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (September 27, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 drug developer Direct Biologics LLC and special-purpose acquisition company Good Works II Acquisition Corp. said Tuesday they have conditionally agreed to merge in a deal that would take Direct Biologics public valued at $675 million, guided by three law firms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS