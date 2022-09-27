Tribal Cos. Seek Win In Challenge To Neb. Tobacco Laws

By Caleb Symons (September 27, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Two tobacco companies owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska have asked a federal judge to prohibit state authorities from subjecting them to laws that require, among other obligations, certain tobacco-product manufacturers to surrender some of their revenue to a state-held fund....

