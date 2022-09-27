UPS Beats Ex-Worker's Sex Harassment, Retaliation Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 27, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge granted UPS a win in a former supervisor's suit claiming he was sexually harassed, discriminated against and then fired in retaliation for reporting the conduct, ruling that the worker didn't put forward enough evidence to support his claims....

