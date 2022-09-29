House Advances Mental Health Parity, ERISA Arbitration Bill

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 29, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers passed a mental health policy bill Thursday that would significantly beef up the U.S. Department of Labor's authority to enforce laws requiring employer health plans to ensure parity between coverage for mental health and substance use disorder treatments and traditional medical care. ...

