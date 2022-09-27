Investor Sues Venture Firm, Co. Board Over 'Unfair' $1.2B Deal

By Elaine Briseño (September 27, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A pension fund that owns stock in banking software provider nCino Inc. filed a stockholder derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court against the company's directors and investment firm Insight Venture Partners, which has partial ownership of nCino, accusing them of using confidential information to craft an "unfair" $1.2 billion acquisition of technology platform SimpleNexus....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS