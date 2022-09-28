Ohio Justices To Weigh Insurer's Car Crash Coverage Query

By Hope Patti (September 28, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court said it will take up a case between two automobile liability insurers concerning which carrier is primarily liable for a single-vehicle crash that involved a car covered under one policy driven by a person covered under a different policy....

