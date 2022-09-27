Health Care Fraud Among New Philly US Atty's Top Concerns

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 27, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Just a few months into U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero's new role as the Philadelphia region's top federal prosecutor, health care-based offenses have emerged as a chief enforcement priority thanks to the billing fraud opportunities spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and bribery cases that are a perennial problem in the pharmaceutical industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS