Justices Urged To Allow Suits On Patents Axed By PTAB

By Britain Eakin (September 27, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A company founded by jump rope world champion Molly Metz is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Federal Circuit precedent that bars infringement suits over patents invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS