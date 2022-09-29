DOJ Deals Showcase Job Ad Bias Enforcement Trends

By Timothy D'Arduini, Amanda Collins and Caitlin Barden (September 29, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Immigrant and Employee Rights Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, which is tasked with enforcing anti-discrimination laws, has steadily increased the number of investigations of employers over the past several years.[1] And, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are particularly vulnerable to investigations due to gaps in their employment practices created through remote work....

