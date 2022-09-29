Credit Union's Coverage Suit Over $4.75M Settlement Trimmed

By Alex Schuman (September 29, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge dismissed part of a credit union's suit seeking coverage for a $4.75 million settlement reached in an underlying class action that accused the financial institution of issuing defamatory information to credit reporting agencies....

