Puerto Rico Hurricane Recovery Amplifies Jones Act Scrutiny

By Linda Chiem (September 28, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday lifted restrictions on foreign-flagged ships moving goods between U.S. ports in order to expedite Puerto Rico's Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts, following intense scrutiny of the Jones Act, largely blamed for hampering shippers and logistics providers from delivering fuel and other essentials to the battered island....

