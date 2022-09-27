Pa. Court Upholds Quarantine Pay For Allegheny Jail Staff

By Matthew Santoni (September 27, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge upheld an arbitrator's award that gave union members at the Allegheny County Jail paid time off when they had to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, finding that the additional benefits had roots in the union's contract....

