Zillow Says Magazine Can't Take Claims To Vt. High Court

By Nate Beck (September 28, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Zillow Inc. argued in Vermont federal court this week that a home listing magazine can't take its unfair competition claims against the real estate website to the state's high court after a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in August....

