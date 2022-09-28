Takeaways From State Department's EB-5 Visa Delays

By Nataliya Rymer (September 28, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The federal government's fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, and while the new fiscal year brings new visa numbers, many EB-5 regional center stakeholders and investors were surprised by the retrogression in the October visa bulletin....

