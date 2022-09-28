Ex-Ohio Utility Board Chair Wins Bid To Unfreeze Assets

By Eric Heisig (September 28, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court has vacated orders by a state court judge to freeze three accounts belonging to a longtime energy attorney who formerly chaired the state's public utilities board and was implicated in a massive bribery scandal involving FirstEnergy Corp....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS