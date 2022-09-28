Madoff Victim Fund Tops $4B In Distributions, DOJ Says

By Elliot Weld (September 28, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that $4 billion has been handed back to victims of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme after the latest in a series of distributions that is expected to cover more than 88% of losses in the historic fraud....

