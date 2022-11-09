Calif. Voters OK 4 Justices For Top Court, Including New Chief

By Dorothy Atkins (November 9, 2022, 1:20 AM EST) -- Californians voted Tuesday to retain four state Supreme Court justices and greenlighted Gov. Gavin Newsom's nomination of the first Latina justice candidate, Justice Patricia Guerrero, to replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who retired this year after more than 20 years on the bench....

