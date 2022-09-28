Camden Diocese Ch. 11 Trial To Begin With Insurer Deal

By Vince Sullivan (September 28, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge said Wednesday that when the Chapter 11 plan confirmation trial for the Diocese of Camden kicks off next week, he wants to hear from insurers first about a $30 million settlement they are pursuing and that the debtor has abandoned....

