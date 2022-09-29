RI Mortgage Broker Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion

By Anna Scott Farrell (September 29, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A mortgage broker who allegedly swindled $14 million from investors pled guilty in Rhode Island federal court to wire fraud and evading taxes by falsifying corporate returns to avoid up to $3.5 million in taxes....

