Silicon Valley's Scale Closes $900M Software-Focused Fund

By Al Barbarino (September 28, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Early-stage venture capital firm Scale Venture Partners said Wednesday it has closed its latest fund, Fund VIII, with $900 million in committed capital and will be looking to actively invest in cloud and so-called SaaS-focused software companies. ...

