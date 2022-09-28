ACLU Says Feds Ignored FOIA For ICE Detainee Counsel Info

Voicing concern that immigrants detained in ICE facilities lack access to attorney representation, the ACLU wants DHS to hand over records related to its policies regarding detainees' access to counsel and reports about compliance deficiencies, but the organization has received radio silence from the agency, according to the 13-page complaint.
"For detained immigrants, access to counsel can mean the difference between freedom and the ability to remain in the United States on the one hand and prolonged detention and deportation on the other," the ACLU said, noting that detained immigrants with representation are nearly seven times more likely to secure release from custody.
"Similarly, detained immigrants who are represented by counsel are over 10 times more likely to win their immigration cases than those who are not represented," the organization added.
Immigrants have a right to legal representation in immigration proceedings, but they don't have a right to government-appointed attorneys, according to the suit. Detained immigrants are responsible for finding their own attorneys, a difficult task the ACLU said is made harder when ICE bars access to legal telephone calls, imposing expensive costs for telephone calls, denying in-person visits and not providing confidential areas for calls and visits.
Even when an immigrant does retain an attorney, their counsel often must delay court proceedings because of barriers in contacting their clients, the complaint states.
Detention centers must meet certain standards, including access to legal services, free telephone calls to legal service providers, privacy for those phone calls and legal visitation seven days a week, according to the complaint.
"Detained immigrants in ICE custody, the attorneys and advocates who represent their interests, and the public require further information about the difficulties detained people face when seeking counsel, as well as ICE's oversight of detention facilities with respect to access to counsel," the ACLU said.
The ACLU submitted a FOIA request to ICE on Dec. 17, 2021, seeking records related to access-to-counsel policies in immigration detention facilities and deficiencies in certain facilities' compliance with those policies, according to the suit. The organization said the requested records included polices, manuals or guidance issued by ICE, as well as corrective action plans, from Jan. 1, 2019, to the present.
The ACLU said it filed the request with the intention to "widely disseminate" the information to the public at no cost as part of its mission of gathering, analyzing and sharing information about government activity.
When the organization didn't hear anything from ICE, it asked for an update on Jan. 7, the complaint states. But it was almost five months later on May 5 that it received any acknowledgment from the agency, according to the suit.
Then on Aug. 4, ICE notified the ACLU that it still hadn't determined the releasability of the requested information — despite the statutory response deadline long since passed, according to the complaint. As of the filing of the ACLU's suit, ICE still has not made a determination or released any information, the organization said.
"ICE has not met any of the statutory FOIA response deadlines, nor has it indicated whether it will comply with the request," the ACLU said. "To date, ICE has not produced a single document. With each passing day, defendants are further in breach of their requirements under FOIA to respond to the ACLU's request."
The suit, which targets both DHS and ICE, claims wrongful withholding of nonexempt responsive records in violation of FOIA. It seeks an order for the government to respond to the ACLU and disclose unredacted versions of the requested records, as well as barring the agencies from charging the ACLU any fees and from continuing to withhold any of the nonexempt records.
"Access to counsel can be a matter of life or death for immigrants detained by ICE," Eunice Cho, senior staff attorney at the ACLU National Prison Project, said in a statement Wednesday. "Although the ability to communicate with legal counsel is protected by the constitution, our own research shows that ICE detention facilities have systematically restricted even the most basic ways that detained people need to communicate with their lawyers, including telephones and mail."
"These documents are a crucial piece of the puzzle in understanding the policies that dictate the pervasive barriers to legal representation immigrants face," she said.
Representatives for DHS and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Wednesday.
