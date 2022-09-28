Jan. 6 Defendant Gets 52 Months After Feds Botched Case

By Dave Simpson (September 28, 2022, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas man who pled guilty to one count of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 52 months in prison Wednesday, having avoided even more serious counts after prosecutors admitted they broke the law by missing a deadline to charge him....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS