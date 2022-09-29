North Dakota Can Intervene In Riverbed Row, DC Circ.Told

By Caleb Symons (September 29, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- North Dakota should be allowed to take part in litigation involving a Native American tribe's bid to profit from natural resources extracted from under the Missouri River, state officials told the D.C. Circuit, saying it has a stake in more than $100 million in oil and gas revenue tied up in that land....

