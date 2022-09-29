EPA Accused Of 'Inaction' In Addressing Alaska Air Pollution

By Greg Lamm (September 29, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accused of engaging in a "pattern of delay and inaction" surrounding its obligation to address chronic and dangerous air pollution in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in Washington federal court by a coalition of environmental groups including the Sierra Club....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS