Fed. Court Not Right For Texas Power Price Suit, 5th Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (September 29, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Texas utility regulators said a power retailer's lawsuit against the state's grid operator over its efforts to max out energy prices during a 2021 winter storm wrongly seeks to have a federal bankruptcy court address strict matters of state law....

