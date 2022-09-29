ECJ Urged To Approve Restrictions On PrivatBank

By Silvia Martelli (September 29, 2022, 8:10 PM BST) -- A Latvian measure prohibiting PrivatBank from having certain international clients should be allowed because it is aimed at preventing money laundering and terrorist financing as required by European Union laws, an adviser to the bloc's highest court said Thursday....

