Insurer Attys Cast Vt. Supreme Court Virus Decision As Outlier

By Ben Zigterman (September 30, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Policyholder attorneys were quick to praise the Vermont Supreme Court's recent decision to revive the COVID-19 coverage suit from military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls, but carrier attorneys view the decision as an outlier because of the Green Mountain State's liberal pleading standard....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS