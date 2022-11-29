Senate Committee Advances EEOC Top Lawyer Nominee

By Amanda Ottaway (November 29, 2022, 10:56 AM EST) -- A congressional committee voted 12-10 Tuesday to send President Joe Biden's pick to serve as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's top attorney to the full Senate for a confirmation vote, setting the stage for the agency to get its first ever blind general counsel....

