Feds Need To Fix Ukraine Money Laundering Suit, Judge Says

By Caroline Simson (September 29, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge expressed doubt about the viability of a case brought by federal prosecutors to seize a 29-story office tower in Kentucky allegedly connected to a Ukrainian money laundering scheme, but he recommended giving the government more time to address a complicating factor....

