NRA Can't Stop NY AG From Seeking Compliance Monitor

By Rachel Scharf (September 29, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge in Manhattan said Thursday it's too soon to rule out an independent compliance monitor as a potential remedy in state Attorney General Letitia James' financial probe of the National Rifle Association, rejecting the gun organization's bid to dismiss newly added claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS