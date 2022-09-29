6th Circ. Affirms Ky. Clerk Liable In Gay Marriage License Suit

By Katie Buehler (September 29, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky county clerk who drew national attention in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage cannot buck a federal court ruling that she violated two couples' constitutional rights, a Sixth Circuit panel held Thursday....

