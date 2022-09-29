Ala. Electoral Map A 'Textbook' Violation of VRA, Holder Says

By Caleb Symons (September 29, 2022, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Alabama's new congressional map is a "textbook" example of racial discrimination barred by the Voting Rights Act, former Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday, days before the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that has piqued the interest of everyone from tribal advocates to the American Bar Association....

