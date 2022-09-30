6 States Sue To Halt Biden's Student Debt Cancellation Plan

By Dave Simpson (September 29, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in Missouri federal court on Thursday, claiming that his plan to erase some student debt is unlawful and arbitrary, even as the U.S. Department of Education indicated that it's scaling back the types of loans eligible for the forgiveness program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS